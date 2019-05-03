Bulgaria’s Town of Rakovsky is Preparing for the Pope’s Visit

Rakovsky, the Bulgarian town with the largest population of Roman Catholics per capita in the country, has been preparing for months for Pope Francis visit to Bulgaria, which will take place from 5 to 7 May, 2019, reports BNT.

Anyone wishing to see the Pope will be able to do so, although security measures will be strengthened, said the City Hall in Rakovsky, where the Holy Father would serve a liturgy and give the first communion of 200 children on May 6th.

Some of the streets in the city will be closed to traffic from the day before, and buffer parks will be set up in the periphery.

After 9 pm on May 6, entry and exit to Rakovsky will not be possible. This will only take place through the crossing points of the villages Shishmantsi and Brezovo.

Pavel Gudxherov, Mayor of Rakovski: His Holiness Pope Francis is expected to be in the square at about 10.30 am. The Holy Liturgy and the First Communion will begin at 11.15.

Large video screens are installed in front of the two churches that the Pope will visit to allow people in the squares to observe everything that happens in the temples on the festive day.