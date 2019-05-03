World Bank will Open Shared Service Centre in Bulgaria
Bulgaria will allocate a total of 9.4 million BGN this and the next four years for the establishment of a World Bank office in the country. The estimates were made by the Ministry of Finance. According to them, this year the state budget will provide 1.4 million BGN, reports BNT.
This is the second such World Bank shared service centre outside America, the first one located in India.
Mainly IT professionals will work in the Sofia office. It will employ some 300 people.
The construction of the new World Bank office in Sofia will start in July this year. It will be completely built within 5 years and will work at full capacity.
The exact content of the agreement to set up the World Bank's office in Sofia will not be disclosed because of confidentiality clauses.
