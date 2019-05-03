Teodora Petkova is the New Head of UniCredit Bulbank

Teodora Petkova is the new Chairperson of the Management Board and CEO of UniCredit Bulbank, the bank said on May 2. She will replace Levon Hampartzoumian who left the post at the end of April after successful completion of his term in office, reports BNT.

The appointment of Teodora Petkova is subject to entry in the Commercial Register, the bank announced.

Previously, Teodora Petkova was a member of the Management Board and Chief Risk Officer at Unicredit Bulbank in Sofia. She is the Chairing head of the Credit Council of Unicredit Bulbank, of the Provisioning and Restructuring Committee, and a member of the Credit Committee.

She started her career in the Bank as a credit analyst in 2002 and became seniormanager of the corporate credit team in 2007, leading the post-merger integration and implementation of the best practices in credit underwriting operations for the three local banks that were merged into UniCredit Bulbank.

In the period 2009-2015, Teodora was Head of the Credit Risk Department of the Bank.Then she gained cross-divisional business experience as Head of International Center in the Corporate and Investment Banking Division, managing the relationship with the international and multinational corporates, having Bulgarian establishments.

She is part of the Supervisory Board of UniCredit Consumer Financing EAD and has years of experience as part of the Board of Directors of UniCredit Factoring EAD.

Teodora Patkova holds a Master’s Degree in Finance from the University of National and World Economy in Bulgaria. She also has a Global Executive MBA from Carlson Business School of the University of Minnesota and from the Vienna University of Economics and Business.