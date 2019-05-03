Trucks over 12 Tonnes Banned from Highways in Bulgaria During Rush Hours

Today and on 6 May lorries over 12 tonnes will be banned from motorways in the rush hour, said the press office of the Road Infrastructure Agency.

To ease the traffic, there will be two lanes in the sections under repair on Trakia Motorway and Hemus Motorway to Burgas and Varna, and one to Sofia. On 3 May, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, the last working day before the three-day weekend for St. George’s Day, the movement of lorries over 12 tonnes will be restricted on motorways and busiest roads. The aim is to improve safety and increase the capacity of the infrastructure. In view of the expected heavy traffic, the Road Infrastructure Agency is urging motorists to drive carefully and at an appropriate speed, observe traffic rules, and not use the motorway emergency lane as a passing lane.

The movement of heavy good vehicles will be restricted also on the last day of the long weekend, 6 May, from 2 pm to 8 pm.

The ban will not apply to vehicles transporting perishable foods and products requiring temperature control, live animals and dangerous goods (ADR).

A map of the temporary traffic management during national holidays in 2019 is published here.