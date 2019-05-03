Sunny Weather Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 22°C and 27°C

It will be mostly sunny today, temporary cloud increasе in mountainous areas in the afternoon, but slim chances of rain. Light south-southwest wind. The daily temperatures will rise, reaching highs of 22°C to 27°C, in Sofia around 22°C, meteorologist Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)told Focus News Agency. Atmospheric pressure during the day will drop and will be slightly lower than the average for May.

The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with light southwest wind and maximum temperatures of 20°-23°C.

The mountains will be mostly sunny as well, cumulus clouds will gather in the afternoon but brief rain expected only in isolated places. Moderate southwest wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 15°C, at 2,000 m - about 7°C.