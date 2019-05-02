The EC Gives a Chance to Another 20 000 Young People to Travel For Free in Europe



The European Commission has announced that it is starting to accept applications for 20 000 "Know the EU" travel cards today, reported NOVA TV.

All 18-year-olds in the EU can apply until May 16 for the opportunity to get to know Europe from 1 August this year to 31 January 2020, BTA reported.

Young people will be able to get a free trip to learn about European cultural diversity and common values, the press service of the European Commission said.

Applications from young people born between 2 July 2000 (inclusive) and 1 July 2001 (inclusive) ready to travel between 1 August 2019 and 31 January 2020 for a maximum of 30 days are expected.

They have to apply through the European Youth Portal. Applications will be examined by a committee that will select the winners.



Candidates will be notified of the selection results next month.