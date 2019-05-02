New Tests Will Measure the Physical Capacity of Students in Bulgaria

To assess the basic physical qualities they will perform five exercises, reported NOVA TV.



The physical capacity of students from 1 to 12 grade in the subject "Physical education and sports" will be evaluated by a modern system, which includes tests, norms, evaluation scale, methodology for measurement and evaluation of physical qualities and spreadsheets for automatic calculation the assessments of the individual tests and of the overall assessment. This was announced by the Ministry of Education and Science.

The system was developed by the National Sports Academy "Vasil Levski" after a survey of 9050 pupils aged 6 to 18 in 27 secondary schools in 22 cities proposed by the Center for Evaluation in Preschool and School Education and with the assistance of teachers, experts in the system of school education.



To assess the basic physical qualities, students will perform five control exercises. The tests are: running 30 meters, jumping in length, throwing a thick ball with two hands over the head, running 200 meters and a test of agility.