Two New Railway Stations Will be Built by the End of 2020

Modernization of 14 stations and 6 stops is planned, and those with national funding will be 25, reported NOVA TV.



Two new stations will be built by the end of 2020. This is the Obelya station in Sofia, which will have connection with the metro and the new Kostenets station.

This was announced by the General Director of DP "National Company" Railway Infrastructure "Eng. Krassimir Papukchiyski.

The new Obelya station will make connections with the trains from and to Voluyak station (on the lines Sofia-Dragoman, Sofia-Bankya and Sofia-Radomir). Obelya Tram Station will be close to Obelya Metro Station and will allow passengers to travel easy between the two types of transport.

"We are also planning to modernize 14 stations and six stops, and with national funding will be modernized 25 stations this year," added Papukchiyski.