PM Borissov: Bulgaria Has Implemented the Three Measures that Ensure the Security of its Borders

,,The political will of the governments, the agreements with third countries and the assistance that the European Commission has provided with EUR 150 million allocated to the European border guard are the three measures that give 100 per cent the result for the security of the external borders. '' Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in a speech at the security round table organized by the Ministry of Interior and the Hanns Seidel Foundation at Grand Hotel Sofia.

In his words, the agreement with Turkey works extremely well on the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

Borissov was categorical that Bulgaria has successfully implemented these three measures and this guarantees the security of its borders.

,,On the border with Greece, Bulgaria has substantial problems'', Borissov pointed out.

,,There are no frontiers at this border like the Schengen border. It is also about 800 km long and is hard to be guard, the prime minister said. "We are currently assisting our border services with an army," added Borissov.

 He was categorical that the judiciary was working very successfully.

Bavarian Prime Minister Marcus Zöder said Bulgaria should receive more support from Brussels for border protection.

"Bulgaria is a reliable and secure partner, it makes a huge contribution to the protection of the EU's external border," he added. In his words, it is very important for our country to be recognized at European level as well.

