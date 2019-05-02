Electricity Exports Have Increased by 40% in the First Four Months of 2019

Business » ENERGY | May 2, 2019, Thursday // 20:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Electricity Exports Have Increased by 40% in the First Four Months of 2019 pixabay.com

After June, sales of electricity  are expected to jump even further due to the removal of an export fees.

Electricity exports from Bulgaria have increased by over 42% in the first four months of the year. This is shown by the data of the Electricity System Operator. According to the state-owned company, by the end of April the electricity production has increased by over 6%. Consumption in the country, however, has increased symbolically - nearly 2 per cent.

Most of the electricity in the country continues to produce the base plants - Kozloduy NPP and the heaters. For the first four months of the year, they have increased their production by nearly 13%.

More serious is the growth of electricity production from small renewable energy sources. They have increased the quantities offered by 15 per cent.

Surprisingly, hydroelectric power plants seriously reduced their production by nearly 40 per cent, a year earlier.

Since yesterday, a planned annual repair is one of the two Kozloduy NPP units. In addition to replacing its fuel, modernization will be carried out to allow the unit to operate at a capacity of 104%.

The repair is expected to close in mid-June. Until then, the largest electricity producer in the country will be the thermal power plants.

It is expected that by the end of the year both the increase of the electricity production in Bulgaria and the export will continue. 

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: energy, exports, Bulgaria, fees
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria