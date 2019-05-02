The Repair of West Park in Sofia Will be Delayed Due to the Weather

The repairs of West Park in the capital will be delayed due to bad weather. It must be completed by 18 October.



This became clear after the inspection of the repair works by Deputy Mayor of Ecology Yoanna Hristova.

Penalties for contractual delays are BGN 42 000 per day, for poor execution can reach up to BGN 1.6 million.

Up to now, an entirely new underground infrastructure has been built. New lighting is to be installed. There is a repair of the lake, rock garden and green school.