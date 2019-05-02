Bavaria’s Prime Minister: Bulgaria Should Receive More Funding from Brussels to Protect its Border

Bulgaria should receive more funding from Brussels to protect its border, Bavaria’s Minister President Markus Söder said at a round table on "Protection of the EU's external border and migration policies of the Republic of Bulgaria," Focus News Agency reports. "It is important that Bulgaria's achievement and its enormous contribution to the protection of the EU's external border is also recognised at a European level," said Söder. According to him, the country needs to receive more funding from Brussels for the protection of its border. "It is very important to have a partner we can rely on and know that it is pro-European. The EP elections in a few weeks are critical," said Söder. In his words, in Brussels, it is very easy to look at things from a distance without being aware of the challenges. "When you come to a place, you see things from the right perspective,” Minister President Söder added.