Seven Cases of Measles Confirmed in Burgas

Seven were the measles cases found in Burgas, confirmed for Darik the health inspectorate. Only two new cases have been registered in the last week of April, it is clear from the RHI bulletin.

The first case of measles for this year in the area was from early March.

What the general country report shows - in Bulgaria, the cases of the disease are well over 120.

A large proportion of patients were not immunized against the infection.

At the end of last month, due to the outbreak of the epidemic, the Minister of Health has ordered the setting up of a National Coordination Council for Measles Control, which will support the implementation of activities to reduce the spread of the disease.