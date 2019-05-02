Seven Cases of Measles Confirmed in Burgas
Seven were the measles cases found in Burgas, confirmed for Darik the health inspectorate. Only two new cases have been registered in the last week of April, it is clear from the RHI bulletin.
The first case of measles for this year in the area was from early March.
What the general country report shows - in Bulgaria, the cases of the disease are well over 120.
A large proportion of patients were not immunized against the infection.
At the end of last month, due to the outbreak of the epidemic, the Minister of Health has ordered the setting up of a National Coordination Council for Measles Control, which will support the implementation of activities to reduce the spread of the disease.
- » Light Cannabis is Already Legally Sold in Belgium
- » The First Pulmonary Transplant in Bulgaria is Expected in 2021
- » 1,800 People Visit Pirogov Hospital During Easter Holidays
- » Bulgarian Doctors will be Trained for Pulmonary Transplantation in Vienna
- » 110,000 Cases of Measles Worldwide Over the First Three Months of the Year
- » Nearly 500 Measles Cases in Bulgaria