Navigation for Public Transport on Google Maps Now Works in Sofia

Google is expanding one of the most interesting options of Google Maps - navigation using public transport. The function already operates in Sofia and offers various options for traveling by using buses, trolleys, trams and metro. The add-on shows the traffic timetable for different vehicles, provides detailed transfer instructions from one to the other and shows the approximate travel price (we noticed that the single ticket price is sometimes set to 1.5 lv instead of 1.6 lv).

This is a convenient proposition not only for residents of Sofia who want to get information about traveling in the city, but it will also be of great help to many foreign tourists who have visited the capital in recent years and are faced with the challenge of using public transport. The navigation function already provides data for some interurban routes in Bulgaria, but only with the use of bus transport. We hope that rail transport will be included in the future.