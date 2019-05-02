Maxim Behar appointed Chairman of the PR Committee of the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC)

The Honorary Consuls Borislav Boyanov and Victor Melamed

also became members of FICAC Committees

May 2, 2019, Sofia – Maxim Behar, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles in Bulgaria and a world-renowned PR expert, was appointed today for Chairman of the PR Committee of the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC).

This is yet another recognition for Behar after by the end of 2017 he was President of the International Communications Consultancies Organisation (ICCO), and is now part of the five-member Executive Committee. Maxim Behar is also Vice President and Speaker of the Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria (AHCB).

Apart from Behar, FICAC appointed Borislav Boyanov – President AHCB and Honorary Consul General of Malta – for member of the Legal Committee, as well as Victor Melamed, Honorary Consul General of Thailand – for member of the Economic Committee.

The names of all Committees Presidents and Members can be found here /https://www.ficacworld.org/ficac-committees/central-committees/.

FICAC is a non-governmental organisation, accredited to the United Nations that brings together Consular associations and Corps from all over the world and aims to provide new opportunities to share experience and exchange good practice. The Federation works to optimise effectiveness of consular activities through the creation of a global network for developing and maintaining international relations.

“I am happy that representatives of the Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria will take active part in the working Committees of the World Federation. AHCB has recently become a full member of FICAC but is already presenting excellent projects and organises useful monthly meetings. I am positive that the work with our colleagues from Bulgaria will be very beneficial”, said Hon. Nikolaos Margaropoulos, FICAC Secretary General.

About the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC):

The World Federation of Consuls is a non-governmental organisation, accredited to the UN, and was established in Copenhagen in 1982. It represents a global network of consular associations that aims to provide opportunities for knowledge and best practice exchange between consuls around the world. Among the objectives of the organization are also the strengthening of the relations between the individual Consulates and the clarifying the duties and responsibilities, rights and privileges of the Honorary and Career Consuls. The ruslts that the Federation aims at are coordinated solutions and overall improvement in the effectiveness and status of consular institutions.

About the Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria

The Association of Honorary Consuls in Bulgaria, established in 2004 in Sofia, is a full member of the World Federation of Consuls, and works in cooperation with the European Association of Honorary Consuls, based in Brussels. The Association has its own Code of Ethics and is actively involved in public and diplomatic life in many countries.

About Maxim Behar:

Maxim Behar is a Bulgarian businessman, journalist and diplomat. Apart from being the CEO of the leading PR agency in the country M3 Communications Group, he is Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Seychelles. He is part of the Board of the World Communications Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and in the end of 2019 he concluded his mandate as President of the International Communications Consultancies Organisations (ICCO).