Chinese Tourists Neutralized Pickpocketer in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria

Chinese tourists neutralized pickpocketer in Veliko Tarnovo, NOVA reported.

As they were sightseeing, the skillful robber noticed them. But they saw her as well - just when she reached for their bags. The Chinese counter attacked the pickpocketer by knocking her down in front of one of the hotels until the police arrived.

The karate experts have posted photos on Facebook. The thief is held for 24 hours. She was accused of attempting to commit a theft. This was announced by Deputy Director of the Directorate of the Interior Ministry, Veliko Turnovo Commissioner Hristo Hristov. The woman is called Sabka and she is from Samovodene. She is 25 years old.

"The person has attempted to steal things from a handbag. Perhaps it is money and purse. It was spotted by other group tourists. They have informed the possible victim and have acted accordingly, "Hristov said. In his words, she has failed to take the items.

Tourists managed to hold the pickpocket for 20 minutes while waiting for the police. "The check made it clear that the colleagues carried out another check in Buzludja district, which is quite distant from the place of the act. That is why there has been a delay, "said Commissioner Hristov.

According to him, she is known to the police. "She did such crimes when she was 12," Hristov said. When the investigative action is completed, the prosecution will assess whether the woman will be detained with an additional measure of up to 72 hours or will be released.