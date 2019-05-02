PM Borisov: Bulgaria is First in Europe in Number of Arrested Traffickers

Bulgaria is Europe's first in detained and convicted traffickers, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said.



Borisov held a meeting with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, who was on a visit, and two discussed bilateral co-operation in the areas of home affairs, security, economy and finance as well as many other topics on the European agenda.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister has assured his Bavarian counterpart that our country is constantly investing its own money in protecting its borders, not only for new equipment but also for personnel development. "What is important is Bulgaria doing to protect the external borders," Borisov said.

He thanked us for the good assessment of our fight against illegal migration and the support that Bavarian side had expressed for our acceptance in Schengen and said: "The Bulgarian people with a lot of effort achieve what you count on. When the most powerful economy in Germany two this assessment, it is more decisive than what our political opponents say. "



The Bulgarian Prime Minister has also not forgot to report economic stability, low external debt and the low share of unemployment in the country, and stressed that it remains a good place to invest.