Bulgaria and Bavaria Sign Joint Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Field of Security and Fight Against Crime
Bulgaria and Bavaria have signed a joint declaration of intent on cooperation in the field of security and fight against crime, Focus News Agency reports. On the Bulgarian side, the declaration was signed by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, and on the Bavarian side – by Minister President Markus Söder. Previously, the two premiers held a bilateral meeting to discuss these topics.
