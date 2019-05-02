Snow in May Surprised Drivers in Smolyan Area
Snow in May surprised the drivers in Smolyan area this morning, after falling into the Pamporovo area and the Preval Pass last night.
In minutes, the road plans are blooming, according to the District Road Administration, the snow cover is about 2-3 cm in the different regions.
The temperatures in the area during the day ranged from 4 to 12 degrees, which also contributed to the rapid melting of snow on the road.
"The roads in the area are wet but there are no signs of trouble. There is snow on both passes, but it is on the sides of the roadways, "they added from the District Road Administration.
