The Subway in Sofia Proved to be not Effective Enough

Not well and poorly serviced by Sofia's public transport are not only the areas on the periphery of the city but also those that are relatively close to the center. The pride of the management of the metropolitan at Sofia municipality in the last decade - the metro, is far from beneficial for the entire capital and suburban areas, but mainly for the neighborhoods situated along it. This is due not to the good enough connection with the ground public transport.

These problems, as well as slow travel and waiting at stops, are the main reason many people still move to and from their jobs with their own cars and not with public transport. This shows a study of the team of "Vision for Sofia", which should be used in the development of a new master plan of the capital. It explored the move to places where the city's business was concentrated.

Travel time

The study shows that for most people, traveling by public transport to or from work takes an average of 22 to 32 minutes. To this is added walking from 9-13 minutes and waiting at the stop between a minute and a half and three and a half minutes. The study itself, however, states that waiting data is probably not accurate.

The analysis of the data shows that most of the surveyed parts of the city have average, good, very good or excellent service - 88%. Weak or badly served 12 per cent of them. "A precondition for choosing public transport as a way of moving people would be to improve accessibility rates for each of the stops," he said in the analysis.

Issue

It is a serious problem that the metro does not serve Sofia and the suburban areas, but only the neighborhoods through which its two operating lines pass.

"We think this is a very serious problem, and it should be taken into account." Public transport and subway must work in sync as trains and their stops imply a quick connection to each other to serve as many passengers as possible. as residents of Sofia would prefer urban transport to travel, which will also make it easier for our city visitors to reach every point of the purpose of their public transport trip, "he said.

For many years the administration of the Sofia Municipality has also spoken about the introduction of incoming lines to the metro stations in the neighborhoods. At the moment, however, such a proposal has not yet been made. Optimizing the urban transport network is also an issue that has been raised for years, but so far cosmetic changes have been made here and there.

Solutions

According to the analysis, more people will want to use public transport if it reduces traveling time and the one to move from one line to another. In the first case, it is proposed to increase the average speed of traffic and in the second one to reduce the intervals between individual vehicles in line and comply with the timetables.

To increase the average speed of public transport, there are the known measures - special routes, bus stops, faster crossing of public transport at traffic junctions, optimization of the transport scheme, introduction of the long-awaited electronic charging system.

The reduction in traffic intervals can be done by buying more vehicles.