The Serial Killer from Cyprus has Bulgarian Roots

People in Cyprus are in shock after the series of murders of women and girls by a 35-year-old man who has admitted committing the crimes.

"The murderer has Bulgarian roots - his mother is from Stara Zagora, and investigators suggest there are more victims." One of the last women he had met before being arrested was the Bulgarian model Teya Georgieva, "NOVA correspondent in Athens.

The offender is Nikos Metaxas, an army officer. He personally confessed about the killings. Among the missing women there are three Bulgarian names.

"He has met his victims on social networks. All of them were foreigners working in Cyprus, mostly from Asia, but also from the Balkans - Romania and Bulgaria, "added the correspondent. According to her, the authorities in the country have drawn a list of 22 names.

The killer was an extremely educated and intelligent, low profile, cared for his family very much. He is separated from his wife. Metaxas was a good photographer - with his own exhibitions and participation in TV shows.

"Psychologists believe that the crimes are provoked by a severe trauma in his childhood, his parents divorced 12 years ago, and he stays with his father," The correspondent said that the United Democrats in Cyprus want to take decisions to protect the authority of the country.