Greek MLS Smartphones Come to Bulgaria with a Voice Assistant in Bulgarian

Greek Technology Company MLS Innovation Inc. announced its entry into Bulgaria. Their main advantage is a voice assistant in Bulgarian language. The MAIC (Artificial Intelligence Center) is an innovative technology embedded in the company's products. It allows voice interaction over a phone or tablet in Bulgarian. The software is available on all devices in the company. It gives users the opportunity to speak their mobile phones in Bulgarian for the first time. In this way, they can start a call and send messages without having to write to the phone. Users can also search for voice information on the Internet or YouTube videos.

MAIC is the result of the research and development of the Greek R & D team of MLS over the past 15 years with regard to voice recognition and artificial intelligence and is becoming more intelligent with its growing use MAIC users will be able to make Talk & Call, Talk & SMS, search for songs or videos in YouTube (Talk & Watch for Youtube), Talk & Search. The voice assistant helps find the closest pharmacies, petrol stations, restaurants, and other places of interest and, if necessary, navigate to them. And this without a problem in Bulgarian. Also, MAIC can open any application installed in the user MLS device such as camera, flashlight, Bluetooth, weather, and more, using only the language again.

The first Android-based smartphone that the company will offer on our market is the MLS Range 4G. It has already been available to Telenor's customers since the beginning of April. The device features a 5.5-inch display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 3.2MP front camera, a 8-core 1.3GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal memory capable of up to 64GB expansion via a microSD card. A built-in fingerprint sensor is also available. The phone provides the ability to operate with 2 SIM cards simultaneously with the SIM Dual function.