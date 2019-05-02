Possible Flight Delays at Sofia Airport

Bulgaria: Possible Flight Delays at Sofia Airport

Today is the general rehearsal for the military parade on May 6th.

Airplanes and helicopters from the Air Force will make low flights over Sofia to prepare for St. George's Day - the day of courage and a celebration of the Bulgarian Army. Today's rehearsal will take place between 9:50 am and 11:00 am and 2:50 pm and 3:40 pm.

For these reasons, delays can be made during these times at Sofia Airport within an hour.

