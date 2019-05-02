Around 20 Tons of Smuggled Bulgarian Tobacco was Detained in Hong Kong
Crime | May 2, 2019, Thursday // 09:59| Views: | Comments: 0
About 20 tons of hookah tobacco, believed to be smuggled, found in a container arriving from Bulgaria was discovered by the Hong Kong authorities. This was announced by the South China Morning Post newspaper, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.
The market price of the excise article amounts to $ 1.65 million.
Containers have been reported to contain items of everyday necessity, but on Monday, customs officers found the tobacco.
