Bulgaria: The Deputy Prime Minister of Croatia Arrives in Bulgaria

Croatia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Damir Krsticevic arrives on a two-day working visit to Bulgaria, the Defense Ministry (MO) said.
 
The visit is at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov. The talks will discuss issues related to the deepening of bilateral defense co-operation.

Damir Krsticevic's visit program includes meetings with Chairman of the Parliamentary Defense Committee Konstantin Popov and with the Air Force Command.
 
The Croatian delegation will attend demonstrations of the Specialized Anti-Terrorism Unit, the MoD said.
 
The meeting of the Deputy Prime Minister and Croatian Defense Minister with Military Honors will take place from 9.15 on May 3 in front of the Ministry of Defense. Minister Karakachanov and Minister Krsticevic will make statements to the media at 10.45 am after their meeting the same day.

