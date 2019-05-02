Cloudy Weather Today in Bulgaria, Highs between 18°C and 23°C

Variable often considerable cloudiness expected today, with rain with thunder in some places, mainly in the eastern part of the country and mountainous areas. Moderate northwest wind. Maximum temperatures between 18°C and 23°C, a little cooler,17°C -19°C, along the Black Sea coast, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. The atmospheric pressure will continue to drop slowly and will remain below the average for May.