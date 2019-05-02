A Мan is Detained in the UK Because of the Disappearance of a Bulgarian Citizen

Crime | May 2, 2019, Thursday // 09:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Мan is Detained in the UK Because of the Disappearance of a Bulgarian Citizen

A 22-year-old man was arrested in the course of an investigation about a missing Bulgarian in the UK, the BBC reported.

The man was detained on Monday for suspected murder in connection with the disappearance of the Bulgarian. He is on bail until May 23rd. The Bulgarian at the age of 27 was last seen in the Lakeside shopping center in Essex on February 8th.

Essex police inspector Martin Pasmure says it is not typical for a Bulgarian who lived in West Turock, not to be in touch with his family for so long. He adds that the family of the Bulgarian is extremely worried. Police continue to try to clarify the circumstances and causes of the man's disappearance and call for any information on the case.

Investigators remain unprejudiced, but consider the case of disappearing as a murder investigation, the BBC said.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria