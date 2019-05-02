A 22-year-old man was arrested in the course of an investigation about a missing Bulgarian in the UK, the BBC reported.

The man was detained on Monday for suspected murder in connection with the disappearance of the Bulgarian. He is on bail until May 23rd. The Bulgarian at the age of 27 was last seen in the Lakeside shopping center in Essex on February 8th.

Essex police inspector Martin Pasmure says it is not typical for a Bulgarian who lived in West Turock, not to be in touch with his family for so long. He adds that the family of the Bulgarian is extremely worried. Police continue to try to clarify the circumstances and causes of the man's disappearance and call for any information on the case.

Investigators remain unprejudiced, but consider the case of disappearing as a murder investigation, the BBC said.