Independent: Theresa May admits she could cave in to Labour demands to stay in customs union

Theresa May has admitted she could agree to stay in a customs union in a bid to rescue Brexit, saying she “can’t pre-empt” the result of the talks with Labour.

The prime minister’s spokesman refused – four times – to rule out the concession, which would enrage many Conservative MPs and almost certainly trigger cabinetresignations.

“I can’t pre-empt what will come out of talks,” he said, asked if Ms May was prepared to agree to the central demand made by Jeremy Corbyn.

Asked if she was still committed to an “independent trade policy” – which would be impossible inside a customs union – the spokesman replied: “You can’t predict where we will get to, we will have to wait and see.”

The comments come after the likely climbdown necessary to strike a compromise deal were laid bare at cabinet – stoking the fears of Brexiteer Tories.

In a stark analysis, Julian Smith, the government’s chief whip, warned there was no chance of a deal passing without Labour’s support – and that the government could be “sunk” if it tried./ Independent