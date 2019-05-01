Tornado in Romania Injured 12 People and Overturned a Bus

Several people were injured when a tornado barrelled through southern Romania, forcing a bus off the road and overturning it in a nearby field.

Twelve people on the bus were hurt and one passenger was treated for severe trauma, local reports said.

Drivers left their cars near Calarasi to stare at the rare tornado as it swirled through fields, picking up a tower of dust.

The tornado narrowly missed a village but 10 buildings lost their roofs.

The freak weather early on Tuesday evening was a result of a cold front from Bulgaria, to the south, which collided with far warmer, moist air in southern Romania, said meteorologists. The tornado's speed was estimated at 90km/h (56mph), writes BBC.