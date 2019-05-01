Johannes Hahn Called For a Unification of Europe and Integration of the Western Balkans
The European Commissioner for Enlargement and Good Neighbourhood Johannes Hahn wrote in Twitter that it was time to finalize the historic project of uniting Europe and integration in the Western Balkans.
"This vision has come true and it is time to look ahead and finalize the historic project of uniting Europe and the integration of the Western Balkans. I am sure that together with this will be a successful story for both sides. Together we are stronger, "Hahn wrote on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the accession of 10 Central and Eastern European countries to the EU.
In his view, this is an ambitious project based on joint efforts and a vision for ensuring peace, prosperity and security for all citizens of the European Union.
- » The EC Discusses Priorities For the Future of Europe in the Next Term
- » Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel Declared an Intention to Work Together For Balkan Stability.
- » Juncker Does Not Think the EU is Experiencing its Deepest Crisis
- » The EU Has Launched a Low-Interest Loan Plan For Young Farmers
- » Report: Europeans Do Not Exclude War on the Old Continent
- » Mogherini: In June, North Macedonia and Albania will Start Negotiations with the EU