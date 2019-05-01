Johannes Hahn Called For a Unification of Europe and Integration of the Western Balkans

Bulgaria: Johannes Hahn Called For a Unification of Europe and Integration of the Western Balkans twitter/Johannes Khan

The European Commissioner for Enlargement and Good Neighbourhood Johannes Hahn wrote in Twitter that it was time to finalize the historic project of uniting Europe and integration in the Western Balkans.

"This vision has come true and it is time to look ahead and finalize the historic project of uniting Europe and the integration of the Western Balkans. I am sure that together with this will be a successful story for both sides. Together we are stronger, "Hahn wrote on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the accession of 10 Central and Eastern European countries to the EU.

In his view, this is an ambitious project based on joint efforts and a vision for ensuring peace, prosperity and security for all citizens of the European Union.

