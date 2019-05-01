Boyko Borissov Will Meet with Bavarian Prime Minister Marcus Zöder

The Prime Ministers of Bulgaria and Bavaria - Boyko Borissov and Marcus Zöder will hold a four-eye meeting in the building of the Council of Ministers on 2 May. Zöder is visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

The two will discuss the cooperation between Bulgaria and Bavaria in the areas of home affairs, security, economy and finance as well as topics on the European agenda.

After the bilateral meeting of Borissov and Zöder, plenary talks will be held between the delegations of Bulgaria and Bavaria.

Later, Prime Ministers Boyko Borissov and Marcus Zöder will take part in a roundtable on "Protection of the EU's external border and migration policies", organized by the Ministry of Interior and the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

