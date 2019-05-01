Bulgaria’s PM in Warsaw: Our Countries Have Proven That They Can Be "at the Helm of the European Union"

Our countries have proven that they can be "at the helm of the European Union", Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during the Together for Europe EU enlargement 15th anniversary summit, the government press office said.

Heads of State and Government of the Member States adopted since 2004 in the European Union are holding a summit in Warsaw, initiated by Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawski.



In front of the participants in Poland, the Bulgarian Prime Minister stressed that our country will continue to work transparently and responsibly for the future of European citizens and for the implementation of common EU policies - economic growth, social cohesion and youth perspective, security and stability, economy.



"The key word today is" security. "Without security and stability, European values ​​are hard to defend," the Bulgarian Prime Minister stressed.

Borissov said that our country is well performing the task of protecting the European border and considers it particularly important to strengthen the control at all borders on a pan-European level.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov also pointed out that no member state should be left alone to deal with the challenges of migration.



"Schengen is an achievement we must preserve, its future must be a symbol of united Europe," Boyko Borissov told the participants. The Bulgarian Prime Minister stressed that full membership in the Schengen area remains a key priority for our country.



During the session in Warsaw, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that Europe would not be a finished project if the countries of the Western Balkans were not part of the EU.

"Each of our countries has contributed and Bulgaria has put all its energy in order to make progress in this area during its rotating presidency of the EU Council, and we are also pleased that the current Romanian Presidency and the future of Croatia will continue to implement of this priority, "Prime Minister Boyko Borissov pointed out to the leaders in Poland.



The Bulgarian Prime Minister has also highlighted the need to preserve the cohesion and the common agricultural policy, including securing adequate funding from the EU budget.

Boyko Borissov pointed out the need to build the Digital Market and the development of innovation and high technologies.



According to him, they will contribute to the EU's increased competitiveness. Speaking to the participants in the session, Prime Minister Borisov also highlighted the strategic importance of the Energy Union, including accelerating work on regional energy projects and interconnections.



"Bulgaria firmly remains in the position that the consensus is binding in the areas of mutual interest of all the Member States of the Community," the Bulgarian Prime Minister concluded.