PM Called for the Resignation of SFA Deputy Head over EU-funded Guest House

At the order of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porozhanov on 30th of April requested the resignation of Deputy Executive Director of the State Fund Agriculture (SFA), Ivanka Bagdatova-Mizova, reports BNT.

The reason is information that Mizova's phone number was announced on a website for guest house "Tara" in the village of Jundola. The agriculture ministry said they would carry out a check.

Ivanka Bagdatova-Mizova resigned and the resignation will be accepted.

Earlier today, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister, Boyko Borrisov, ordered the Interior Ministry and the Prosecutor's Office to start checks into all guest houses in the country financed with EU funds.

On 25th of April, Blagoevgrad District Prosecutor’s Office pressed criminal charges against former deputy minister of the economy, Alexander Manolev and business person Ana Dimitrova, for alleged crime affecting the financial interests of the European Union, committed by the two of them in complicity and under the conditions of a continuous crime.