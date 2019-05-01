Bulgarian Football Legend Dies Aged 77

Bulgaria’s football legend Dinko Dermendzhiev – Chico died a month before turning 78. Earlier this morning, in the small hours of 1 May, the iconic player and coach of Botev Plovdiv club died after a two-month struggle with the effects of a stroke, Botev Plovdiv site reported. The public viewing for the Bulgarian football legend will take place on Saturday, 4 May, at the Kolodruma Hall, starting at 10:00 am. The funeral service will start at 1:30 pm at St. Archangel Michael church in the central cemetery park in Plovdiv, followed immediately by the burial ceremony.