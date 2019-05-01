Bulgarian PM Borisov: Our Countries Proved that they can Be at the Steering Wheel of the EU

Our countries have proved that they can be the "at the steering wheel of the European Union," Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said during the Together for Europe plenary session in Warsaw on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the beginning of the great enlargement of the European Union.

Heads of State and Government of the Member States adopted since 2004 in the European Union are holding a summit in Warsaw, initiated by Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawski.

In front of the participants in Poland, the Bulgarian Prime Minister stressed that our country will continue to work transparently and responsibly for the future of European citizens and for the implementation of common EU policies - economic growth, social cohesion and youth perspective, security and stability, economy.

"The key word today is" security. " Without security and stability, European values ​​are difficult to defend, "said the Bulgarian Prime Minister and added that our country is doing well with the task of protecting the European border, and considers it particularly important to strengthen border control on a pan-European level.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov also pointed out that Bulgaria will continue to assert its strong position for a solidarity distribution of the burden and that no Member State should be left alone to deal with the challenges of migration. "Schengen is an achievement that we must preserve. Its future should be a symbol of united Europe, "Boyko Borisov told the participants. The Bulgarian Prime Minister stressed that full membership in the Schengen area remains a key priority for our country.

During the session in Warsaw, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that Europe would not be a finished project if the countries of the Western Balkans were not part of the EU. "Each of our countries has contributed. Bulgaria has put all its energy to make progress in this area during its rotating presidency of the Council of the EU. We are also pleased that the current Romanian Presidency and the future of Croatia will continue to implement this priority, "Borisov pointed out to the leaders in Poland.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister has also highlighted the need to preserve the cohesion and the common agricultural policy, including securing adequate funding from the EU budget. Boyko Borisov pointed out the need to build the Digital Market and the development of innovation and high technologies. According to him, they will contribute to the EU's increased competitiveness. Speaking to the participants in the session, Prime Minister Borisov also highlighted the strategic importance of the Energy Union, including accelerating work on regional energy projects and interconnections.

"Bulgaria firmly remains in the position that the consensus is binding in the areas of mutual interest of all the Member States of the Community," the Bulgarian Prime Minister concluded.