Bulgaria Celebrates International Workers' Day

Society | May 1, 2019, Wednesday // 14:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Celebrates International Workers' Day

Bulgaria is celebrating the International Workers' Day, known as Labour and International Worker's Solidarity Day in this country. On 1 May 1886, over 300,000 workers across the United States went on strike in support of an 8-hour work day. Later, 1 May was globally recognised as an international labour day. In Bulgaria, the International Labour Day was first celebrated in 1890 at the initiative of the Typographic Society. The first mass rallies to mark May Day took place in 1893 in Sofia, Plovdiv and Vidin. It was first declared a public holiday in 1939, and has been officially celebrated every year since 1945.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria