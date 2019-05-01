Bulgaria Celebrates International Workers' Day

Bulgaria is celebrating the International Workers' Day, known as Labour and International Worker's Solidarity Day in this country. On 1 May 1886, over 300,000 workers across the United States went on strike in support of an 8-hour work day. Later, 1 May was globally recognised as an international labour day. In Bulgaria, the International Labour Day was first celebrated in 1890 at the initiative of the Typographic Society. The first mass rallies to mark May Day took place in 1893 in Sofia, Plovdiv and Vidin. It was first declared a public holiday in 1939, and has been officially celebrated every year since 1945.