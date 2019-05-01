Procession Organised by the Bulgarian Socialist Party Blocks Downtown Sofia

Serious traffic restrictions in the center of Sofia will be today due to the traditional procession of the BSP on the occasion of the International Labor Day.

The Socialists chose May 1 to launch their election campaign for the Euro Parliament Vote.

Because of the procession it is forbidden to stay and park cars on Oborishte Street between Georgi Rakovski Str. And Vasil Levski Blvd., as well as in the squares "Knyaz Alexander I" and "St. Alexander Nevski" and on the bridge in front of National Stadium "Vasil Levski".

From 11 am till the end of the event only if necessary and at the discretion of the Traffic Police Department at the State Agency for Regional Development, it is forbidden to enter road vehicles on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd between Georgi Rakovski Street and Nezavisimost Square "Lege" between "Saborna" Str. And "Tsar Osvoboditel" Blvd. and "Knyaz Alexander Dondukov" Blvd., from "Veslets" Str., To "Knyagina Maria Louisa" Blvd.

The Metropolitan Directorate of the Interior will provide security, control and traffic junction control stations for the above-mentioned times and places.