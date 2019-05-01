Bulgarian President Rumen Radev: The Work of Every Bulgarian Citizen must be Valued

May 1, 2019, Wednesday
President Rumen Radev congratulates the Bulgarians on the occasion of the International Labor Day, the president's press service has said.

In his words, labor has created Bulgaria, revived after the wars, glorified it throughout the world, but today it is often underestimated. Hundreds of thousands of compatriots earn their living abroad in search of decent earnings. This must change and in Bulgaria the work of every Bulgarian citizen must be valued, Radev says.

"While the world is leading a battle for talents - educated, determined and looking ahead, the fight is still in our country for decent work and fair pay. It depends on its outcome and what a future our country and our people will have, "the president said.

The head of state expresses its gratitude to all Bulgarians, who with diligence build and guard Bulgaria.

