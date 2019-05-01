Bulgaria Shuts Nuclear Reactor for Annual Maintenance

Bulgaria’s only nuclear plant, Kozloduy, has shut one of its two 1,000-megawatt reactors for planned annual maintenance, it said on Wednesday, reports Reuters. 

It said the reactor, Unit 5, will be reconnected to the national grid in mid-June once it is refuelled and equipment repaired and upgraded.

The other Soviet-made 1,000-megawatt unit at the plant on the Danube was working at full capacity, the operator said in a statement. 

