Bulgaria Shuts Nuclear Reactor for Annual Maintenance
Bulgaria’s only nuclear plant, Kozloduy, has shut one of its two 1,000-megawatt reactors for planned annual maintenance, it said on Wednesday, reports Reuters.
It said the reactor, Unit 5, will be reconnected to the national grid in mid-June once it is refuelled and equipment repaired and upgraded.
The other Soviet-made 1,000-megawatt unit at the plant on the Danube was working at full capacity, the operator said in a statement.
