Eurostat: 10% of Bulgarians Perform Heavy Physical Labor

Around 10 percent or one in 10 Bulgarians are working hard physical labor, according to data from Eurostat's analysis of labor conditions in EU countries in 2017

According to the analysis, about 28 per cent of the Bulgarians work in the same way (28 per cent) in moderate physical effort, while another 34 per cent work in a sitting position.

Being entirely negative, about 20 percent of Bulgarians rate the organization of the workplace and the related health problems. The majority of workers - 60 percent - consider the work environment and work organization to be satisfactory. Another 20 per cent of surveyed compatriots appreciate their working conditions as "excellent".

About a quarter of the working Bulgarians in a forced posture in the workplace (seated or standing up) share about already emerging or potential health risks from these working conditions.

According to NSI data at the end of 2017, some 3.2 million people were employed in the labor or official position. Of them, the largest share, nearly 24 percent, was employed in the manufacturing industry - about 700 thousand people.



The second largest is the group of people dealing with trade - about 390 thousand people. About 167,000 people worked in the field of education, 142,000 in healthcare, in the construction sector - 122,000 in the administration - 117,000, in the state administration - about 111,000.

The smallest number was employed in the mining industry - 21,700 and in real estate transactions - 21,550.

About 40 percent or almost 4 out of 10 workers in the EU have been in a sitting position, according to Eurostat data - office workers, drivers, computer specialists, administrative staff, and others.

Every fifth European or 20% of the EU's workforce has worked in a standing position - teachers, supervisors, industrial workers, farm workers, traders, and others. Another 30 percent have worked moderate physical labor, and 10 percent of Europeans have worked hard in difficult conditions.

The highest proportion of Europeans who have worked in difficult working conditions is registered in Greece - 22%, Poland - 16%, Hungary and Croatia - 15%, etc.

The lowest share of people in heavy labor is reported in Malta - 6 per cent, Denmark - 7 per cent, the Netherlands and Norway - 8 per cent, and others.

In the position of clerks, that is to say, in the seated position, most were in Belgium - 43 per cent, Estonia - 41 per cent and the United Kingdom - 40 per cent.

The highest share of people working standing up is reported in Spain - 43 per cent, Romania - 36 per cent, Bulgaria - 28 per cent and Portugal - 26 per cent.

According to a study by scientists at the Royal Institute of Belfast on working conditions, every tenth case of premature death in the UK has been linked to a sedentary lifestyle and labor in a relatively rigid posture. Many Brits are forced to sit all day at their office in the office, leading to many health problems and public health negatives, scientists warn.