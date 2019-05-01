School Bus Crashed on the Aitos-Karnobat Road

School bus crashes at the turnout of the Aitkovo village of Chukarka, eyewitnesses say.

The incident took place on the Aitos-Karnobat road.

Initial information, the driver of the bus has taken advantage and as a result of the maneuver has become a clash with two other cars.

In the crash there are serious damage to the road and light cars, but there are no severe injuries. Three children were traveled on the bus and returned from school.

"Luckily, they have not suffered. They are taken to a hospital for review, but they are fine, "said Okayi Jakub, the mayor of the village of Chukarka.

