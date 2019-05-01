Mild Earthquake Recorded near Varna

Earthquake was registered near Varna this evening. The earthquake was 3.5 on the Richter scale and it was around 21.20 am, the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) told the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and the European Seismological Center.



The epicenter of the quake was 35 km west of our sea capital and 6 km from Provadia.



There is no evidence of injuries and material damage. The tremor is felt on the high floors in Varna and Devnya.