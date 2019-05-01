Bulgarian Student was Caught Writing on the Colosseum

A vandalism action against one of the most historically significant monuments in the world - the Colosseum. A 17-year-old Bulgarian woman was detained as she dug up her initials of the millennial amphitheater and a masterpiece of world architecture.

The girl was on a school trip in the Eternal City. Her parents will have to pay a fine on charges of intentional and aggravated damage to a cultural monument. A provocation that the Italian authorities are reluctant to tolerate, said "24 hours".



In big letters the young Bulgarian decided to perpetuate her name along with the memories of caesar and gladiators. The girl was with classmates and a teacher. She was unable to finish her work because of the swift interference of law enforcement officers and carabiniers who had detained her in the nearby area. She was released after a lawsuit against the Italian Prosecutor's Office against aggravated damage was triggered against her. The punishment for such offense is a jail sentence of half to three years of imprisonment or conditional and a fine of up to 20,000 euros.

Such was paid by the famous football player Blagoy Georgiev for the same offence 4 years ago. The Italian public did not know his name because of his football appearances, but because he dug up his name on the Colosseum for which he was granted the maximum fine.



Periodically tourists try to immortalize the symbolic monuments of culture and art in Italy. Two days before her Bulgarian British peer shared the same fate.

The Roman Pantheon and Colosseum are among the most common vandalism targets. Jumping in the waters of the Fontana Trevi is preferred for video-adventures of drunken tourists. "They most often justify not knowing the prohibitions. And for the Italian authorities, the explanation is poor education and arrogance, "Rosella Rea, head of Coliseum, told NOVA.