Jenny Sushe Wants More than Half a Million Dollars from Bulgarian Boxer Kubrat Pulev

Reporter Jenny Sushe, who sues Kubrat Pulev for sexual harassment, is determined to get serious compensation. If the Bulgarian professional boxer is found guilty, the amount will exceed the amount he has earned from his first match in the United States. Kubrat Pulev stood up against Bogdan Dinu, who, according to the magazine, has earned $ 250,000 for his triumph.



The World Boxing News again drew attention to the scandal surrounding Cobra.

Jenny Sushe, who announced that kissing Kubrat Pulev's kiss had caused serious trauma to her psyche, sought compensation of $ 600,000. The reporter wants to earn $ 300,000 and the other 300,000 for lawyers' fees. The American journalist hired an extremely valuable specialist to defend her rights - Gloria Allred, writes Gong.bg.



The Hearing of the California Athletic Commission will determine whether Kubrat Pulev will be granted a game license.



Because of the #MeToo movement in the United States and its spread worldwide, Kubrat Pulev has reason to worry about what happened. Video evidence as well as testimony of witnesses will be considered.

Determined not to pay the $ 250 million dollar to Jennie Sushe, the boxer and his headquarters claim there is a serious dose of provocation by the reporter. Kubrat Pulev's lawyers also say he has lost a lot of blood during the match with Bogdan Dinu, and that he has hit the head who may have had an impact on the interview.



Afterwards, after the scandal broke out of the Pulev Sport page, they released exclusive post-match footage. There can be seen Jenny Sushe dancing in the lap of one of the Bulgarian boxer's friends, as proof that she was not traumatized.

Everything started from a seemingly harmless kiss after the reporter's interview with Kubrat Pulev. Initially, the reporter approached with a smile and even thanked the boxer, but after the intervention of the media editor, Mike Dickson, Gloria Allred wasinvolved.