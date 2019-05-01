Tree Fell on a Car on Road to Pazardzhik, A Woman is Seriously Injured

A woman is at risk for her life after a tree fell on a car on the Pazardzhik-Belovo road. This was announced by the ODMWP-Pazardzhik spokesman Miroslav Stoyanov.



The incident took place around 19.30 in the area between the mineral water "Topla voda" and Oreshaka. As a result of the strong gust of wind, a tree fell on a car that traveled a family of Kostenets - a man, a woman and a child.



The woman has suffered most injuries. She was taken to the Pazardzhik General Hospital in a critical state and danger to life. The man is injured in the face, but without danger to life, the child is unharmed.



There are teams of fire, police and emergency services at the site of the incident. An inspection is carried out at the site of the incident, a fire team is to remove the fallen tree.



The Pazardzhik-Belovo road is temporarily closed, a route has been introduced through the villages of Semchinovo and Simeonovets.