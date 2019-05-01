Helicopters and Military Planes will Fly at a Low Altitude above Sofia

Bulgaria: Helicopters and Military Planes will Fly at a Low Altitude above Sofia

In the next three days, in connection with the preparation and holding of the military parade on the occasion of the celebration of the Bulgarian Army Day and the Feast of the Bulgarian Army, helicopters and airplanes of the Air Force (Air Force) of the Republic of Bulgaria will perform flights flying at a low altitude above Knyaz Alexander I Square.

The flights over Sofia will be performed according to the following schedule: On May 1, 2019, flying over Knyaz Alexander I Square from 9.30 am to 10.20 pm for the execution of joint training flights; On May 2, 2019, flying over Knyaz Alexander I Square from 9.50 to 11.00 and from 14.50 to 15.40 for joint training flights; On May 3, 2019, flying over Knyaz Alexander I Square from 10:00 to 11:00, for the general rehearsal for the parade with a spare time window from 2:50 to 3:40 pm

A spare day to conduct joint training flights flying over Knyaz Alexander I Square is scheduled for 4 May 2019 in time windows from 9:50 to 11:00 and from 14:50 to 15:40.

On the Day of Bravery and the celebration of the Bulgarian Army, on 6 May 2018 helicopters and airplanes of the Bulgarian Air Force will fly over Knyaz Alexander I Square in Sofia from 10.00 to 11.00 for participation in the military parade.

