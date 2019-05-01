Reorganization of Traffic in Sofia in Anticipation of Pope Francis

From 11.00 to 13.30, today, at the discretion of the police, traffic in parts of the center of Sofia will be restricted. In connection with the celebration of Labor Day - May 1, the traffic on Tsar Osvoboditel Boulevard can be closed - between GS Rakovski "and Nezavisimost Square, on" Lege "- between" Saborna "and" Tsar Osvoboditel ", as well as on the section of" Knyaz Al. Dondukov "between Veslets Street and Knyaginya Maria Luisa.



It is forbidden to park cars on Oborishte Street between GC Rakovski "and" Vasil Levski ", under the bridge in front of the National Stadium, as well as on the squares" Alexander 1 "and" Nezavisimost ".



Today, a reorganization of the traffic in the center of Sofia in connection with the visit of Pope Francis started. This evening, a parking ban on the Knyaz Alexander 1 square will be introduced, which will run until May 6th. From Thursday night, you will not be able to park around the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in the part behind the church of St. Sophia.



From 4 to 6 May parking will be prohibited in the area of ​​the National Stadium, Knyaz Al. Dondukov, Moskovska, and around the Presidency. From 3 to 6 May cars will not crack on "Tsar Osvoboditel" by GS. Rakovski "to Nezavisimost Square, as well as on" Oborishte "between" GS Rakovski ". Rakovski and August 11th.