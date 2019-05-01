Warning of Strong Winds in Northern Bulgaria

During the day over the country there will be variable clouds, more significant in the afternoon, when in individual places, mainly in the mountainous regions will pass and overwhelm. It will be temperate in the Danube plain and a temporary wind from the west-northwest. Minimum temperatures will be between 6 and 11 degrees, the maximum - mostly between 18 and 23 degrees.

A yellow warning code is valid for eight areas in Northern Bulgaria because of wind forecasts. The warning is in force for Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Rousse, Razgrad, Silistra. In these areas weather forecasts warn that a strong wind will blow with gusts up to 22-24 m / s.

In the mountains there will be a variable, often significant cloudiness and in places will rain, on the high peaks - snow. He will blow a moderate, on the ridges - a strong western wind. And along the Black Sea will blow to a moderate western wind, which in the afternoon will orient from the southwest. Cloudiness will be variable, significant over the southern regions, where it will pass in separate places. Maximum air temperatures will be up to 17-21 degrees.