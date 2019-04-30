Bulgaria Can Import Romanian Natural Gas From Next Year

From the beginning of next year, Bulgaria will be able to import up to a billion and a half cubic meters of natural gas from Romania. This was reported during the energy conference in Sofia dedicated to alternative sources of blue fuel.



In December, Romania will have to finish its compressor station near Giurgiu, which will allow Bulgaria to receive full natural gas from our northern neighbour. This was announced by Yassen Ivanov from the Bulgarian state-owned company Bulgartransgaz.

Besides the relationship with Romania, relations with Greece and with Serbia are also key for the country. It turns out, however, that the commissioning of the Bulgarian-Greek gas connection is not without problem.

The company owner ICGB will announce builders and pipe suppliers for it within two weeks.

In case the procedure is appealed, the company will ask for a pre-implementation because any delay would be fatal for the project to be completed by the end of 2020.