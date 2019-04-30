The EC Discusses Priorities For the Future of Europe in the Next Term

EU leaders, without the UK, will meet on May 9th at an informal meeting in the Romanian city of Sibiu to discuss the future of Europe. The European Commission today presented guidelines for EU development after the May and UK elections.

What has changed in Europe in the last 5 years and what are the expectations of Brussels for the future, says our correspondent Desislava Apostolova from BNT.

Roaming prices, the creation of a European Prosecutor's Office, the rescue of Greece from bankruptcy, the ban on plastic packaging, the Refugee Agreement with Turkey, the Posting of Workers Directive, the Presidential Agreement on the name of Northern Macedonia and the Paris Climate Agreement are just some of the things , which the current European Commission regards as its success.

The EU term expires on October 31, and her chairman Jean-Claude Juncker and he said that he will not run again. At the end of his mandate, the Juncker Committee presented an 80-page document outlining its achievements and development trends over the next 5 years. In his view, the European Union must continue to protect its citizens, to be competitive, just, influential and sustainable.

Margaritis Skinas, spokesperson for the European Commission: The summit in Sibiu next week allows European leaders from the 27 countries to define new, ambitious and realistic goals for the next political term, which begins very soon after the European elections in late May .



Specific solutions at the Sibiu meeting, which takes place on Europe Day, are not expected. It is rather symbolic because it is on the eve of the European elections before the UK finally left the EU and at a time when Europe continues to be divided on important topics such as migration or new rules in transport, for example.

No concrete solutions are expected, because voters across Europe are the ones who will decide with their voice at the end of May what will be the future of Europe.